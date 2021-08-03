Full House Resorts (FLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.15. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $271.17 million, a PE ratio of 413.50 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full House Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.