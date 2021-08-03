Full Truck Alliance (YMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 47,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,401. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

YMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

