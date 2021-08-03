Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $546,540.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00100678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00141079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,356.93 or 0.99616076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00841890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

