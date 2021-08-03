FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

NYSE:ASH opened at $83.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.22. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $95.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 36,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

