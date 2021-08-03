FY2021 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BJRI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $956.48 million, a PE ratio of -41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after acquiring an additional 235,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after acquiring an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $39,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.