FY2021 EPS Estimates for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Increased by Analyst

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CoreSite Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $138.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.08.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $8,417,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 153.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,294 shares of company stock worth $155,554. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

