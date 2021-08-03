FY2021 EPS Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Star Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$3.28 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.58 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The stock has a market cap of C$379.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.54.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.