FY2021 EPS Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $367.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 146,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.