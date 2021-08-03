FY2025 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reduced by Analyst

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Shares of BPMC opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after acquiring an additional 183,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

