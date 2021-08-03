G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report sales of $463.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $471.70 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $297.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,365. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

