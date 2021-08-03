GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 5.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $149.10 and last traded at $149.12. Approximately 31,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,433,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush raised their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of -2.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GameStop by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in GameStop by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.