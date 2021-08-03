Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,926 Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.73. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.