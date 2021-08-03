Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of UL opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

