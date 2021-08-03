Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 166 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Splunk stock opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.05. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

