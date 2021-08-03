Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

VIAC stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

