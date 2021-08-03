Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $516,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,575. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

