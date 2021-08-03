Generac’s (GNRC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

Shares of GNRC opened at $400.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac has a one year low of $155.05 and a one year high of $457.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,002.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

