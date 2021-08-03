General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $883.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.