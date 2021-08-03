Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $965.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce sales of $965.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $953.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.00 million. Genpact posted sales of $900.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

G stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 667,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.61. Genpact has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $83,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genpact by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $39,951,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

