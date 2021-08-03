Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Holdings Raised by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,818,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $82,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genpact by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genpact by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,749,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of G traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,822. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

