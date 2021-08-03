Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $92.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gentherm traded as high as $84.44 and last traded at $84.44, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.93.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THRM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.