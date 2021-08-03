Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

THRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $36,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 108.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 122,108 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

