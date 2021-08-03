Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Brokerages expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report $4.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.74 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

