Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 346,893 Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Minerals were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

AUMN opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. Analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

