Geode Capital Management LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 131.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,950 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oragenics were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oragenics by 124.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 875,639 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Oragenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.21.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

