Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sanara MedTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SMTI opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $296.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 2.36. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

