Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) by 264.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonim Technologies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.41. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

