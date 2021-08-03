George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to C$138.00 at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$138.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.40.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $104.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $104.13.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

