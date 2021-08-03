Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Geron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,089. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $395.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after buying an additional 1,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 4,606.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 961,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 880,695 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 532.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 651,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Geron by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

