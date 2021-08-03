Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580,000.00

Analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce sales of $580,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $990,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $2.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Gevo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.33.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

