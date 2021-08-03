GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.15.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.