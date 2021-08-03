Giant Market Capitalization Hits $39,492.90 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Giant has a total market cap of $39,492.90 and $13.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Giant has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017364 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

