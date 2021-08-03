Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 406,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

GILT opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $576.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.51%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.