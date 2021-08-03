Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

GAIN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. 137,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,803. The firm has a market cap of $483.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

