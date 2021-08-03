Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $11.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLAPF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Glanbia stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

