GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after buying an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after buying an additional 193,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after buying an additional 570,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

