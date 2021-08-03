Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 1,168,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.4 days.

OTCMKTS GLCNF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 130,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,151. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

