Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report $43.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $46.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $31.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $193.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $305.44 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million.

GBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

GBT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.27. 20,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,894. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $71.23.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

