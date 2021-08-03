Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Shares of GPN opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.71. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.30.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

