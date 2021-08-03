Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.07-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70-7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.63 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.070-$8.200 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.10.

GPN stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.19. The stock had a trading volume of 275,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

