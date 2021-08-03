Global Ship Lease (GSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. On average, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Shares of GSL stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Ship Lease stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 479.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.