Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.97 million, a P/E ratio of 293.67, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,018.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,437,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,483 shares of company stock valued at $203,161. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

