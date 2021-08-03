Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter.

KRMA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

