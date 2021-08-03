Gnosis (GNO) Hits Market Cap of $285.68 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $285.68 million and $4.38 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $189.87 or 0.00498355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00061978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00803859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00093773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042135 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.