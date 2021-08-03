Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

