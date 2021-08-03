Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $527.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $534.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

