Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,410,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,486,000 after buying an additional 586,749 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $127.68 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.