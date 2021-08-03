Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

MS stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

