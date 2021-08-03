Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

