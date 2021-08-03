Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alteryx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alteryx by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. decreased their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.